AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6995
- Record cases in Victoria forced authorities to make-face covering mandatory in the Melbourne area.
- AUD/USD holding between 0.69 and 0.70, could turn south in the short-term.
The AUD/USD pair finished another week with gains, although it’s still unable to settle above the 0.7000 threshold. The pair has been comfortably consolidating above the 0.6900 level pretty much since July started, but with the upside limited by the latest coronavirus outbreak in the country, which resulted in the lockdown of the Melbourne area. Just this Sunday, the country informed that Victoria had recorded 363 new cases and three more deaths, which resulted in local authorities to announce the compulsory use of masks and work on social distancing in workplaces, as more than 80% of contagions have occurred. The news could be AUD negative and trigger some action in the absence of macroeconomic data.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds on to a positive stance in its daily chart, meeting buyers around its 20 SMA, which has turned marginally higher around 0.6930 while holding far above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold flat within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, technical readings indicate that there are chances of a downward move, as indicators have turned lower, with the Momentum accelerating south below its midline. The price, in the meantime, pressures a bullish 20 SMA. Below the mentioned 0.6930, the pair has more chances of extending its slide throughout Monday.
Support levels: 0.6930 0.6895 0.6850
Resistance levels: 0.7025 0.7060 0.7100
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Diluting hopes for an economic comeback
The EUR/USD pair closed a fourth consecutive week with gains in the 1.1420 area, its second-best daily close this year. EU leaders can’t find common ground on the recovery fund, despite a long-weekend of discussions. EUR/USD maintains its bullish stance in the longer-perspective but could ease in the short-term.
GBP/USD: Brexit and negative rates weigh on Sterling
The GBP/USD pair has been trading choppy throughout all the previous week, ending it with modest losses in the 1.2560 price zone. The cable is neutral, could turn bearish short-term on a break below 1.2480. BOE’s Governor Bailed said that “interest rates will stay very low,” expressed concerns about QE.
BTC/USD is on the verge of a massive breakout towards $10,000 or $8,000
Bitcoin has already lost a significant portion of its dominance against other altcoins. After trading sideways for such a long time, many coins are taking advantage of the situation to create massive rallies.
Gold: Next week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on
The XAU/USD pair gained 0.65% last week and registered highest weekly close since September 2011 at $1,810. Although the pair dropped below $1,800 during the first half of the week, the selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed it to gain traction.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.