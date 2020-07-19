AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6995

Record cases in Victoria forced authorities to make-face covering mandatory in the Melbourne area.

AUD/USD holding between 0.69 and 0.70, could turn south in the short-term.

The AUD/USD pair finished another week with gains, although it’s still unable to settle above the 0.7000 threshold. The pair has been comfortably consolidating above the 0.6900 level pretty much since July started, but with the upside limited by the latest coronavirus outbreak in the country, which resulted in the lockdown of the Melbourne area. Just this Sunday, the country informed that Victoria had recorded 363 new cases and three more deaths, which resulted in local authorities to announce the compulsory use of masks and work on social distancing in workplaces, as more than 80% of contagions have occurred. The news could be AUD negative and trigger some action in the absence of macroeconomic data.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair holds on to a positive stance in its daily chart, meeting buyers around its 20 SMA, which has turned marginally higher around 0.6930 while holding far above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold flat within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, technical readings indicate that there are chances of a downward move, as indicators have turned lower, with the Momentum accelerating south below its midline. The price, in the meantime, pressures a bullish 20 SMA. Below the mentioned 0.6930, the pair has more chances of extending its slide throughout Monday.

Support levels: 0.6930 0.6895 0.6850

Resistance levels: 0.7025 0.7060 0.7100

