AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7633
- Mounting risk aversion takes its toll on the Australian dollar.
- AUD/USD is neutral in the near-term, with increased bearish potential.
The AUD/USD pair has managed to post a modest advance at the beginning of the week, heading into the Asian session trading unchanged daily basis at around 0.7630. The pair peaked mid-London session as the market mood seemed to be improving, but demand for the greenback returned ahead of Wall Street’s close, as equities remained under selling pressure while government bond yields advanced.
Meanwhile, the Australian macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer and will remain empty until next Wednesday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair is neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has spent the day consolidating just above a flat 20 SMA, while the longer ones stand well above the current level. The Momentum indicator is flat above its 100 level while the RSI gains bearish traction, currently at around 47. The risk of a bearish continuation could increase on a break below 0.7610, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 0.7610 0.7555 0.7510
Resistance levels: 0.7665 0.7710 0.7745
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking
The price of gold is falling at the start of the week as the US dollar extends higher despite the shallow daily correction on the DXY. The 10-year yield is higher by 2.56% having made a recent high of 1.7170%.