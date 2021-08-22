According to the daily chart , the AUD/USD pair is bearish. It is developing roughly 200 pips below its 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA, both far above the shorter one. Meanwhile, the Momentum indicator keeps heading south, while the RSI indicator consolidates around 26. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart also favor the downside, as the 20 SMA maintains its downward slope above the current level and below also bearish longer moving averages, as technical indicators barely corrected extreme oversold readings before turning flat.

At the beginning of the week, the country will publish the August preliminary Commonwealth Bank PMIs. The services index is foreseen at 44, while the manufacturing one is expected at 56.7, both slightly below the final July figures.

The AUD/USD pair fell for a fifth consecutive day on Friday to close the week in the red in the 0.7130 price zone and not far above a fresh 2021 low of 0.7105. The Australian dollar was unable to take advantage of the better performance of Wall Street and stable metals’ prices. US indexes posted substantial gains but below record-highs reached earlier in the week.

