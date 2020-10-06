AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7116
- The Reserve Bank of Australia left the cash rate at a record low of 0.25% as expected.
- Australia will publish the September AIG Performance of Services Index, previously at 42.5.
- AUD/USD bearish breakout anticipates a steeper decline ahead.
The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7208 at the beginning of the day, helped by an on-hold Reserve Bank of Australia. As widely anticipated, the central bank decided to leave its official cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25%. Among other things, policymakers reiterated that the cash rate would remain low until progress is made towards full employment and inflation reaches the bank’s target within 2–3% band.
They also noted that wage and inflation pressures remain very subdued and that the economic recovery is likely to be both uneven and bumpy. Finally, the board continues to consider how additional monetary easing could support jobs as the economy opens up further, somehow anticipating further easing ahead. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish the September AIG Performance of Services Index, previously at 42.5.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair was unable to hold on to early gains, ending the day in the red, near the 0.700 level, undermined by falling gold prices and equities. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is bearish, as it’s currently trading below all of its moving averages, with the shorter ones gaining bearish strength. Technical indicators eased from their daily highs accelerating south well into negative territory. The decline is expected to accelerate on a break below the 0.7100 figure, now the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.7100 0.7060 0.7025
Resistance levels: 0.7140 0.7175 0.7210
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
