AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6767

Disappointing Australian data and trade tensions keep the pair pressured.

AUD/USD technical readings suggest that the decline could soon resume.

The AUD/USD pair has fallen to 0.6758 at the beginning of the day, ending it just a few pips above this last. Risk aversion hit the markets during Asian trading hours, as US President Trump’s decision to sign the Hong Kong humans rights act angered Beijing. Australian data didn’t help, as Q3 Private Capital Expenditure decreased by 0.2% more than the 0.1% decline forecasted. The country will release October HIA New Home Sales and Private Sector Credit for the same month.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is ending the day with modest losses, technically neutral-to-bearish. In the 4-hour chart, it settled below a bearish 20 SMA, which extends its decline below the larger ones. The 100 SMA also offers a bearish slope, above the shorter one and below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless amid the lack of volatility, the Momentum just below its 100 level and the RSI at around 40.

Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6665

Resistance levels: 0.6800 0.6835 0.6860