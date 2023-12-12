AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6556
- US CPI in line with expectations, muted reaction.
- Federal Reserve expected to keep rates unchanged, focus on the dot plot.
- The AUD/USD remains stagnant around the 20-day SMA.
The AUD/USD failed to hold above 0.6600 and pulled back as the US Dollar traded mixed after US inflation data and ahead of the FOMC decision. A positive mood in Wall Street did not benefit the Aussie.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock offered no surprises early on Tuesday and mentioned they are taking a cautious approach with monetary policy. Data from Australia showed that the Westpac Consumer Sentiment rose 2.7% "but to a still very weak 82.1." According to the report, "easing rate hike fears provide little comfort at the end of a difficult year," "inflation and interest rate expectations continue to dominate," and "some signs that pressure on family finances may finally be starting to ease."
Markets are trading quietly ahead of central bank meetings and after US inflation data. As expected, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in November, and the annual rate slowed to 3.1%. The number came exactly as forecast, triggering a limited market response.
The focus is on the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged. The tone of the statement, Chair Jerome Powell's comments, and the macroeconomic projections will be closely watched. Before the Fed, new data on inflation is due with the Producer Price Index (PPI).
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains sideways, hovering near 104.00 amid a calm bond market. A break above 104.30 would increase overall dollar strength, putting pressure on the AUD/USD pair.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD continues to trade around the 20-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) around 0.6550. The pair spiked to 0.6612 after the US CPI release but quickly pulled back, indicating it is not ready for a bullish run. The downside also seems limited, with 0.6550 still offering support.
On the 4-hour chart, the Greenback is pressuring the 0.6550 support area. Technical indicators are biased towards the downside, with consolidation under 0.6550 exposing the next support at 0.6520, followed by a crucial uptrend line at 0.6480. On the upside, several horizontal resistances are placed before 0.6630. The Aussie must break above that level to clear the way for further gains.
Support levels: 0.6550 0.6520 0.6480
Resistance levels: 0.6595 0.6630 0.6655
