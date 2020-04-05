AUD/USD Current Price: 0.5997

Australian data indicated a steeper economic slowdown in March.

March TD Securities Inflation estimate for March to be out this Monday.

AUD/USD resumed its bearish trend, could accelerate its decline once below 0.5960.

The AUD/USD pair extended its decline at the end of the week to finish it just below the 0.6000 level, as the Aussie couldn’t bare with the dollar’s self-strength, neither with the dismal tone of worldwide equities. The pair fell since early Friday, as data coming from Australia came in worse-than-anticipated. The AIG Performance of Construction Index fell to 37.9 in March from 42.7 in February- Also, the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for the same month was downwardly revised to 38.5. The country will release the March TD Securities Inflation estimate this Monday, previously at 1.6% YoY.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is bearish according to the daily chart, as, throughout the week the pair has met sellers around a firmly bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have recovered from extreme oversold readings, the Momentum now flat below its mid-line and the RSI resuming its decline, currently at 36. The risk is skewed to the downside, with the immediate support level now at 0.5960.

Support levels: 0.5960 0.5920 0.5875

Resistance levels: 0.6030 0.6075 0.6110