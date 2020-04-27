AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6462
- Rising equities underpinned the pair, weaker commodities capped the upside.
- AUD/USD at over one-month high, could continue advancing.
The Aussie advanced against its American rival during Asian trading hours, led by the better market mood, although there was no follow-through in the following sessions. The pair reached a daily high of 0.6471 but spent most of the day consolidating around the 0.6460 region, where it stands ahead of Tuesday’s opening. Retreating commodities, with gold down to $1,710 a troy once a WTI losing $15.00 per barrel, capped advances. Australia won’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading at its highest in over one month and further gains will be directly linked to the market’s mood. From a technical point of view, the risk is skewed to the upside, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is above bullish moving averages. The RSI indicator consolidates at overbought levels, while the Momentum eased amid the latest range-trading. The former high at 0.6441 is now the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.6440 0.6405 0.6370
Resistance levels: 0.6480 0.6510 0.6545
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800
The greenback is firmer against its European rivals, with investors focused on economic re-openings. Critical events later this week likely to keep majors within familiar levels.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns
GBP/USD has risen to above 1.24, off the peal but higher on the day. UK PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns
After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.
Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720
The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction.