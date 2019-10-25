Chinese official PMI and Australian inflation take center stage.

The US calendar includes preliminary Q3 GDP, the Nonfarm Payroll report and a Fed decision.

AUD/USD seen holding within familiar levels, but bears lead.

The AUD/USD pair has started the week extending its latest advance to a fresh five-week high of 0.6882 but ended it with modest losses a handful of pips above the 0.6800 figure. As it happened with other major pairs, it traded dully on the heels of a scarce macroeconomic calendar and uncertainty about whatever will happen with the UK and its departure from the European Union.

It’s all about sentiment

The interim in the US-China trade war continues, with both parts giving sings of goodwill toward signing the phase one of a deal. When this event will take place is still unclear, although the market remains confident in that front.

Helping the Aussie remain afloat but also preventing it from rallying, is gold prices’ behavior. The commodity soared this week, keeping AUD slides in check, but the run in precious metal is a continued demand for safety, which caps advances for the currency.

Data coming from Australia was mixed as the preliminary estimates of October Commonwealth Bank PM showed that services activity contracted to 50.8, although manufacturing activity beat expectations by printing 50.1, still below the previous monthly figure.

The macroeconomic calendar will be a little more lively in Asia and Oceania this upcoming week, as China is scheduled to release the official October PMI, with manufacturing output seen steady at 49.8. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI will be also out next week, foresee at 51.0 from a previous 51.4.

In Australia, attention will be on Q3 inflation figures to be out on Wednesday, seen steady at low levels. The annualized CPI is seen at 1.7%, while the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI is expected at 1.6%. The country will also unveil the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the Q3 Producer Price Index.

The US macroeconomic calendar includes Q3 Gross Domestic Product, a Federal Reserve announcement and the October Nonfarm Payroll report. Each and all of them would set the tone for the upcoming month. The critical line will be how the Fed assesses the latest progress in the US-China trade relationship.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

The weekly chart shows that the pair posted a higher low and a higher high, although it was unable to hold ground above a bearish 20 SMA, which extended its slide below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain neutral-to-bearish within negative levels, indicating that long-term sellers are still unwilling to give up.

In the daily chart, on the other hand, the pair is battling to avoid a steeper decline, recovering from its lows and with technical indicators resuming their advances within positive levels after correcting overbought conditions. The 100 DMA caps advances with its bullish slope, although the 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level. The pair could resume its slide on a break below 0.6770 toward 0.6670, while sellers are expected to keep capping the upside at around the 0.6900 figure.

AUD/USD sentiment poll

The AUD/USD pair is dominated by bears, according to the FXStreet Forecast Poll as they dominate all the time frames under study, although those thinking the pair may recover in term is almost equal to those beating for a slide. On average, the pair is seen within its current range, holding above the multi-year low set in September.

The Overview chart shows that in the weekly and monthly perspectives, most targets accumulate below the current price, although in the longer-term view, the moving average maintains its bullish slope, as some speculators expect the pair to recover beyond the 0.7000 threshold.