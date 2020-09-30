AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7153
- Chinese data beat expectations, providing support to the Australian currency.
- Risk-related sentiment seesawed throughout the day, ended on an up note.
- AUD/USD holds on to daily gains and could continue advancing in the near-term.
Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers this Wednesday, with AUD/USD surging to the 0.7174, its highest in over a week. The pair fell to 0.7099 at the beginning of the day, undermined by risk aversion, to later recovery with the sentiment’s U-turn. Australian data released at the beginning of the day was discouraging, as Private Sector Credit remained flat in August, while Building Permits decreased 1.6% in the same month, both missing the market’s expectations.
Chinese data, on the other hand, was pretty encouraging as the September NBS Manufacturing PMI beat expectations, improving to 51.5 from 51 in the previous month. The Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month came in at 55.9, better than anticipated and the previous 55.2. This Thursday, Australia will publish the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index for September, and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for the same month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below the mentioned high and could continue advancing amid the prevalent positive mood. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing above a bullish 20 SMA, although the intraday advance stalled below a still bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are retreating modestly but still near overbought levels. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the upside, with scope to extend its gains beyond 0.7250.
Support levels: 0.7100 0.7060 0.7015
Resistance levels: 0.7175 0.7210 0.7250
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches 0.7200 on a better market’s mood
Wall Street was able to close the day with gains, although the US Congress was unable to clinch a deal on a coronavirus aid package. Investors keep selling the American currency.
XAU/USD retreats after hitting one-week highs above $1900
The recovery in gold after last week sharp decline continues to be capped by the $1,900/oz area. Recently, boosted by a slide of the US dollar, XAU/USD rose to $1,902 reaching the highest level in a week, but it failed to hold above $1,900 and pulled back.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red just above 1.1700
The shared currency was the worst performer, ending the day in the red against the greenback, despite this last persistent weakness. Coronavirus concerns and new restrictions in the EU weighed.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products.
WTI looks to settle with strong gains near $40
After suffering heavy losses on Tuesday, crude oil staged a decisive rebound and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched a daily high of $40 before going into a consolidation phase.