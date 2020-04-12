AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6349
- Aussie underpinned by equities and soaring gold prices.
- Trading likely to remain thin amid Australia celebrating Easter Monday.
- AUD/USD holding on to its short-term bullish stance on broad dollar’s weakness.
The AUD/USD pair held on to gains and finished the week at 0.6345, a one-month high. The Aussie was supported by the broad dollar’s weakness and resurgent equities, but also by resurgent gold prices. The commodity rallied to a one-month high, while futures hit a seven-and-a-half years’ high as, despite the advance in stocks, investors keep buying the safe-haven metal. Uncertainty over the outcome of the ongoing coronavirus crisis is set to maintain the metal on demand.
On Friday, China released March inflation data, which fell by 1.2% in the month and 1.5% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. The country also released Money Supply for the same month, which rose 10.1%. Australian markets will be closed during the upcoming session amid Easter Monday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has room to extend its advance, as, in the daily chart, it has firmed up above a now flat 20 DMA. Technical indicators hold well above their midlines, having partially lost their bullish strength. The pair continues to develop some 400 pips below bearish 100 and 200 DMA. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish, as technical indicators have turned modestly lower, although well above their midlines, while the price remains far above all of its moving averages.
Support levels: 0.6310 0.6285 0.6250
Resistance levels: 0.6365 0.6400 0.6440
