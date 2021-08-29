The AUD/USD pair could extend its advance during the upcoming sessions. The daily chart shows that the pair settled around a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators bounced from near oversold readings and are about to cross their midlines into positive territory. A quick advance and steady gains beyond 0.7330 should confirm a bullish continuation. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced beyond its 20 and 100 SMAs, the latter maintaining its bearish slope. In the meantime, technical indicators consolidate gains well into positive levels.

Australian data released at the end of the week came in worse than expected, as July Retail Sales were downwardly revised to -2.7%, from a preliminary estimate of -1.8%. On Monday, the country will publish Q2 Company Gross Operating Profits, foreseen at 3% QoQ from -0.3% in Q1.

The AUD/USD pair finished the week with substantial gains, a handful of pips above the 0.7300 figure, advancing on Friday on the back of the broad greenback’s sell-off. The pair was supported by Wall Street’s rally and soaring gold prices, as the bright metal jumped to $1,819.26 a troy ounce, its highest in three weeks.

