AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6424
- The RBA raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.35%.
- The no-hawkish tone of the statement weighed on the Australian Dollar.
- The US Dollar rose sharply on Tuesday as the rally in riskier currencies took a breather.
The AUD/USD dropped sharply on Tuesday, despite the rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the strength of the US Dollar across the board. The pair fell towards the 0.6400 area after trading above 0.6500 on Monday.
The RBA raised the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 4.35%, marking the highest level in 12 years. This was the first increase after four consecutive holds at 4.10%. However, the Australian Dollar did not benefit as most market participants had anticipated the move. The RBA's statement was perceived as dovish, as they suggested a higher threshold for further rate hikes by mentioning that any future tightening would depend on data and evolving risk assessment. The previous language indicated that further tightening may be required.
The Aussie weakened after the decision, and mixed trade data from China did not help overall risk sentiment. Throughout the day, the US Dollar moves with a bullish trend, and accelerated by European hours supported by higher yields, while the rally in riskier currencies took a breather.
The reversal from 0.6500 occurred even as stocks in Wall Street turned positive, reflecting the stronger US Dollar. Comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials supported the Greenback, although key support continues to emerge from US fundamentals. No top-tier data is scheduled for Wednesday, and the key focus will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
On the daily chart, the pair found resistance at the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) and pulled back to the 55-day SMA. Technical indicators offer mixed signals. The immediate support is at the 0.6400 area, followed by the 20-day SMA at 0.6370. For Aussie bulls, a daily close above 0.6520 is needed to clear the way for further gains over the medium term.
On the 4-hour chart, while under 0.6470, risks are tilted to the downside. The 0.6400 area is a substantial barrier, followed by dynamic support (uptrend line) at 0.6380. Further losses appear likely below that level. On the upside, if the pair rises above 0.6440, the Aussie could gain momentum and target the 20-SMA at 0.6470, near a downtrend line at 0.6480.
Support levels: 0.6410 0.6380 0.6350
Resistance levels: 0.6440 0.6470 0.6505
