AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6888
- Chinese official PMI missed the market’s expectations, hitting the Aussie.
- Wall Street’s collapsed dragged the pair lower, in spite of a weak dollar.
- AUD/USD limited bearish scope at current levels.
The AUD/USD pair has reached 0.6929 this Thursday, it highest for the month but ended the day in the red at around 0.6885, dragged lower by the sour tone of US equities. The early run came on the back of broad dollar’s weakness, although downbeat Chinese data released at the beginning of the day weighed on the Aussie. The October NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.3, below the previous and the expected 49.8. The Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month resulted in 52.8, also missing the market’s forecast of 53.9. Australian data failed to impress, with Building Permits up by 7.6% in September.
The upcoming session will bring the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for the same month. Later in the day, China will release the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 51 vs the previous 51.4, although less relevant than the official figure already released.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair sharp pullback fell short of indicating further declines ahead, as, in the 4-hour chart, it’s currently consolidating above a bullish 20 SMA, which extended its advance beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators retreated from overbought levels, with the Momentum still heading south but the RSI now flat at around 56. The bearish case will be clearer if the pair falls below 0.6840, the immediate support level, although it seems unlikely that such a decline would take place before US employment data.
Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6930 0.6965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
