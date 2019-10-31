AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6888

Chinese official PMI missed the market’s expectations, hitting the Aussie.

Wall Street’s collapsed dragged the pair lower, in spite of a weak dollar.

AUD/USD limited bearish scope at current levels.

The AUD/USD pair has reached 0.6929 this Thursday, it highest for the month but ended the day in the red at around 0.6885, dragged lower by the sour tone of US equities. The early run came on the back of broad dollar’s weakness, although downbeat Chinese data released at the beginning of the day weighed on the Aussie. The October NBS Manufacturing PMI came in at 49.3, below the previous and the expected 49.8. The Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month resulted in 52.8, also missing the market’s forecast of 53.9. Australian data failed to impress, with Building Permits up by 7.6% in September.

The upcoming session will bring the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for the same month. Later in the day, China will release the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 51 vs the previous 51.4, although less relevant than the official figure already released.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair sharp pullback fell short of indicating further declines ahead, as, in the 4-hour chart, it’s currently consolidating above a bullish 20 SMA, which extended its advance beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators retreated from overbought levels, with the Momentum still heading south but the RSI now flat at around 56. The bearish case will be clearer if the pair falls below 0.6840, the immediate support level, although it seems unlikely that such a decline would take place before US employment data.

Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770

Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6930 0.6965