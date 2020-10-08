AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7163
- Limited price action on Thursday, equity prices rise across the globe.
- AUD/USD gained again, needs to climb above 0.7190 to remove negative bias.
- Aussie outperformed during Thursday’s Asian session and then eased.
The Aussie rose across the board during the Asian session, boosted partially by a rally in AUD/NZD. It then pulled back with AUD/USD holding onto daily gains supported by moderate risk appetite. Equity prices ended higher in Wall Street on the back of expectations about more fiscal stimulus in the US. Comments about stimulus could continue to weigh on markets. In the US, initial jobless claims dropped less than expected to 840K while continuing claims came in better-than-expected falling under 11 million. On Friday, data to be released includes the Home Loans in Australia, the Financial Stability Review from the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Chinese Caixin Service PMI for September, all during the Asian session.
The AUD/USD in the 4-hour chart is testing the 20-SMA around 0.7165, level located near the 0.7170 resistance zone. A break higher would strengthen the Aussie that could rise toward 0.7200. A daily close above 0.7200 could sign that a temporary bottom is in place. Lack of interest from buyers at the current level should lead to another test of 0.7140 during the Asian session. More sellers are likely to arise under 0.7140. The next critical support stands around the 0.7095 area (September low).
Support levels: 0.7145 0.7100 0.706
Resistance levels: 0.7170 0.7210 0.7250
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
