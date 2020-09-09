AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7279
- The Australian September Westpac Consumer Confidence came in at 18%, improving from -9.5%.
- Resurgent equities and firmer gold prices provided support to the greenback.
- AUD/USD turned neutral after hitting a weekly low of 0.7191.
The AUD/USD pair is up this Wednesday, trimming its weekly losses and trading in the 0.7270 price zone ahead of the Asian opening. The Aussie advanced ever since the day started, backed during Asian trading hours by encouraging local data. The Australian September Westpac Consumer Confidence came in at 18%, improving from -9.5% in the previous month. Also, Home Loans surged in July 10.7&, beating the 3.1% expected. China reported its August inflation, which met the market’s expectations, rising 2.4% YoY.
The commodity-linked currency found additional support in equities, which ended the day in the green, and gold prices, as the bright metal recovered further, ending the day around $1,950 a troy ounce. The country will publish this Thursday, September Consumer Inflation Expectations, previously at 3.3 %.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair hit a daily high of 0.7287, and while it’s ending the day with gains, further gains are not yet clear. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has finished the day above all of its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA converging around 0.7260, providing dynamic support. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned flat after reaching their midlines, suggesting little buying interest at the time being. The weekly high stands at 0.7308 with bullish chances to increase on a break above this last.
Support levels: 0.7260 0.7215 0.7170
Resistance levels: 0.7310 0.7350 0.7385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
