- Political and trade war uncertainty played against the Aussie.
- RBA to have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday, market sees a 25bps cut.
- AUD/USD at risk or re-testing 0.6676, a multi-year low achieved last August.
The American Dollar stands victorious against most major rivals, and the Aussie is no exception. The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6738, its lowest since September 3, and is poised to close the week not far above the level.
Uncertainty rules
Sentiment was in a delicate balance, amid back and forth in the trade war front, nothing different to what market players have seen during the last months. Hopes about a deal oscillated on the back of comments from US President Trump, although the latest is positive, as he said that a deal could be closer-than-expected, while China announced large buying of US soybeans and pork ahead of the next round of talks that would take place mid-October.
The market mood suffered a major downturn late Tuesday, after US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, announced that Democrats would initiate a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump, accusing him with betraying his oath of office and the nation’s security. The greenback soared with the headlines amid mounting risk-aversion but later retained its gains, despite decreasing odds of impeachment. Uncertainty kept investors on their toes, and the American currency benefited from it.
Focus on growth-related data
The Australian macroeconomic calendar was quite light, as the country only released the preliminary Commonwealth Bank indexes for September, which showed that manufacturing output contracted to 49.4, although the services sector bounced nicely with the index up to 52.5 from 49.1 previously.
RBA Governor Lowe gave the Aussie a short-lived lift at the beginning of the week, as he was more optimistic about the economy in a private event. He noted that “a gentle turning point has been reached,” indicating that long-term fundamentals remain strong. Still, he refused to rule out further rate cuts.
These upcoming week will kick-start with China releasing the official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing September PMI, seen at 49.7 and 54.2 respectively. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI will also be out, expected at 50.2 from the previous 50.4. China will spend most of the week on holidays amid the celebration of the Golden Week.
Australia will publish data throughout the week, but the main event will be the RBA monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. The market is pricing in a 25bps cut to 0.75%, which would be a new record low. Despite some good news coming from the employment sector, the fact is that the overall GDP and inflation in Australia remain depressed, which justifies the rate cut.
After the RBA’s decision, data could have a limited impact, yet the country will release on Thursday, September Services PMI, and the August Trade Balance, while on Friday, it will publish August Retail Sales. Also on Friday, the US will release the Nonfarm Payroll report.
AUD/USD Technical Outlook
The AUD/USD pair is finishing the week unchanged around the 23.6% retracement of its July/August decline, having post a lower low and a lower high, when compared to the previous week. The pair is bearish in the long-run, as in the mentioned time frame, the Momentum indicator heads south while the RSI consolidates around 40.
In the daily chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as the pair spent the week below its 20 DMA, which anyway offers a modest bullish slope. Technical indicators pared their declines, but remain near their lows.
The pair has room to retest 0.6676, the multi-year low set last August, if it breaks below 0.6730, the immediate support. The upside is being limited by sellers aligned around the 0.6800 figure.
AUD/USD sentiment poll
The FXStreet Forecast Poll shows that bears dominate the pair, seen declining in the three time-frame under study, although, on average, is still seen holding above 0.6700. The Overview chart shows that the moving averages are neutral-to-bearish in the weekly and monthly perspectives, but bears rule in the quarterly view, despite a wide range of possible targets persists.
