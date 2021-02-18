AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7764
- Mixed Australian employment figures failed to spur aussie demand.
- Australian Commonwealth PMIs are expected to have improved in February.
- AUD/USD is neutral in the near-term, dips are seen as buying opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair peaked on Thursday at 0.7789, despite mixed Australian data, and on the back of the receding dollar’s demand. The pair fell in the American session undermined by the sour tone of US indexes, which posted substantial losses. Earlier in the day, the monthly Australian employment report showed that the country added 29.1K new jobs in January vs 50K expected, although the unemployment rate contracted from 6.6% to 6.4%.
Early on Friday, Australia will release the preliminary estimates of the Commonwealth Bank PMIs. Services output is foreseen improving from 55.6 to 55.8 while manufacturing activity is expected to tick higher from 57.2 to 57.3. The country will also publish the preliminary estimate of January Retail Sales, seen up 2%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair fell intraday to 0.7730, but given the greenback’s weakness, the pair got to bounce from the mentioned low to the current 0.7760 price zone, where it stands as the day comes to an end. The near-term picture is neutral, given that, in the 4-hour chart, the pair is struggling around a directionless 20 SMA while above the longer ones. Technical indicators, however, around their midlines without clear directional strength.
Support levels: 0.7710 0.7675 0.7630
Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.21 amid weak US jobless claims
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.21 as US jobless claims disappointed with a leap to 861,000. US Treasury yields are off the highs. News about fiscal stimulus is awaited.
Elon Musk may finally endorse Dogecoin as whales concentration woes are over
Dogecoin price has endured a healthy correction to a critical support level. Now, a confluence of bullish indications suggests that the DOGE might be due for new all-time highs.
GBP/USD hits new 34-month highs amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3950, hitting levels last seen in early 2018, moving up as upbeat UK coronavirus figures raise expectations for a swift reopening of the economy. The US dollar is retreating from the highs alongside yields.
XAU/USD barely holding on just above the November 2020 low at $1764.50
Gains seen during the Asia Pacific and early European session on Thursday, which saw spot gold prices (XAU/USD) stage a modest recover from Wednesday’s $1770 lows to just shy of the $1790 mark, appear to have been nothing more than a dead cat bounce.
US Dollar Index loses further momentum near 90.50
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), loses further the grip and drops to session lows near 90.50, where also coincide the 100/200-hour SMAs.