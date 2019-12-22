AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6901

Australian dollar underpinned by Wall Street’s rally to all-time highs.

A scarce macroeconomic calendar and holidays would likely keep the pair ranging.

AUD/USD technically bullish in the short term could extend gains to 0.7000.

The AUD/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, to finish Friday at 0.6900 as rallying equities provided support to the Aussie. The pair was under selling pressure until Thursday when Australia released an upbeat employment report, later underpinned by Wall Street’s strength, as the three major indexes closed the week with gains. Australia will release this Monday, November Private Sector Credit, with no other macroeconomic report scheduled for this upcoming week.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that that the rally stalled around a bearish 200 DMA, although it holds on to gains well above the 20 and 100 DMA, with the shortest maintaining a bullish slope. Technical indicators hold within positive levels, although lacking directional momentum, putting at doubt a bullish continuation as long as the pair remains capped by sellers in the 0.6930 price zone. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the upside, as the pair is above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators hold well into positive ground, although directionless.

Support levels: 0.6865 0.6830 0.6800

Resistance levels: 0.6935 0.6970 0.7000