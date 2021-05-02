AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7716

Falling equities weighed on AUD/USD in the last trading session of the week.

Australian April AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index is expected at 59.6.

AUD/USD is at risk of falling but needs to break below the 0.7690 support level.

The AUD/USD pair fell on Friday to finish the week at the lower end of its latest range, around the 0.7710 level. The Australian dollar followed the lead of equities, losing roughly 60 pips in the last trading session of the day. Earlier in the day, Australia published the Q1 Producer Price Index, which rose by 0.4% QoQ, but just 0.2% when compared to the first quarter of 2020. Private Sector Credit was up 0.4% in March, beating the market’s forecast.

On Monday, Australia will publish the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index, foreseen in April at 59.6, and TD Securities Inflation for the same month, previously at 1.8% YoY.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is at risk of falling further, although it needs to break below 0.7690, the immediate support level. The daily chart shows that the price is hovering around a bullish 20 SMA, which stands a few pips above the 100 SMA. However, technical indicators head firmly lower, with the RSI about to cross its midline into negative territory. The 4-hour chart shows that it finished the day below the 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one gaining bearish strength. Technical indicators have partially lost bearish strength, but remain near their weekly lows, well into negative levels.

Support levels: 0.7690 0.7650 0.7810

Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7775 0.7820