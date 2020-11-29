AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7383
- Tensions between Canberra and Beijing are capping the upside for the aussie.
- Australian November TD Securities Inflation to be out early Monday.
- AUD/USD retains a technically bullish stance, needs to surpass 0.7413.
The AUD/USD pair advanced last week, reaching on Friday a daily high of 0.7398 and settling a handful of pips below this last. Gains, however, were modest, with the pair rather consolidating its latest gains this past week. The aussie benefited from the broad greenback’s weakness and the positive tone of equities. This last, rallied in relief, as US President Donald Trump allowed the transition with President-elected Joe Biden’s staff, clearing some of the uncertainty that hurts financial markets.
Australia will publish this Monday, November TD Securities Inflation, previously at 1.1% YoY. In the meantime, tensions between Beijing and Canberra continue. Over the weekend, Australia’s trade minister said China’s steps to curb imports of his country’s goods are “aggressive,” adding that such measures undermined confidence in the global economic recovery.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its bullish stance, despite lacking momentum. The daily chart shows that the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north above the longer ones. The Momentum indicator turned flat within positive levels amid limited intraday ranges this week, while the RSI holds near overbought levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, with a bullish 20 SMA advancing above the longer ones and providing dynamic support. Technical indicators are stable above their midlines, with modest bearish slopes that are not enough to confirm an upcoming slide.
Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7250
Resistance levels: 0.7415 0.7450 0.7490
