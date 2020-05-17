AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6413
- Mixed Chinese data weighed on the Aussie at the end of the week.
- Firmer gold prices and rallying equities limited the decline in AUD/USD.
- AUD/USD is firmly bearish in the short-term critical support at 0.6370.
The AUD/USD pair put an end to a five-week winning streak, ending this last one in the red at 0.6413. The Aussie was undermined on Friday by mixed Chinese data as Fixed Assets Investment fell in April by 10.3%, while Retail Sales in the same month plunged by 7.5% YoY. Industrial Production, on the hand, increased by 3.9% YoY in April, beating the market’s expectation of 1.5% and bouncing from -1.7%. The dollar’s broad strength maintained the pair under pressure, despite firmer gold prices and rallying equities. The macroeconomic calendar will remain empty at the beginning of the week.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is gaining bearish strength, according to the daily chart, as it settled below its 20 DMA, while the larger ones head south above the shorter one. Technical indicators have accelerated south, maintaining their strong bearish slopes but within neutral levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish case is firmer, given that the 20 SMA is crossing below the 100 SMA, both providing resistance at around 0.6460. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain well below their midlines, with the Momentum heading firmly lower and the RSI directionless around 40. Chances of a steeper decline will increase on a break below 0.6370, a strong static support level.
Support levels: 0.6400 0.6370 0.6325
Resistance levels: 0.6420 0.6460 0.6510
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data
GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.
EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.
Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door
BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.
Gold: Symmetrical triangle breakout targets $1805 in the coming weeks
Gold hit 7-year tops after symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily chart. XAU/USD regained all major Daily Simple Moving Averages (DMA). Daily RSI now suggests more room for additional upside, with the pattern target near $1805 eyed in the coming weeks.
WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry
WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.