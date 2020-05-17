AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6413

Mixed Chinese data weighed on the Aussie at the end of the week.

Firmer gold prices and rallying equities limited the decline in AUD/USD.

AUD/USD is firmly bearish in the short-term critical support at 0.6370.

The AUD/USD pair put an end to a five-week winning streak, ending this last one in the red at 0.6413. The Aussie was undermined on Friday by mixed Chinese data as Fixed Assets Investment fell in April by 10.3%, while Retail Sales in the same month plunged by 7.5% YoY. Industrial Production, on the hand, increased by 3.9% YoY in April, beating the market’s expectation of 1.5% and bouncing from -1.7%. The dollar’s broad strength maintained the pair under pressure, despite firmer gold prices and rallying equities. The macroeconomic calendar will remain empty at the beginning of the week.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is gaining bearish strength, according to the daily chart, as it settled below its 20 DMA, while the larger ones head south above the shorter one. Technical indicators have accelerated south, maintaining their strong bearish slopes but within neutral levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish case is firmer, given that the 20 SMA is crossing below the 100 SMA, both providing resistance at around 0.6460. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain well below their midlines, with the Momentum heading firmly lower and the RSI directionless around 40. Chances of a steeper decline will increase on a break below 0.6370, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 0.6400 0.6370 0.6325

Resistance levels: 0.6420 0.6460 0.6510