AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6844
- Australian Q3 wages’ growth expected at 0.5% from the previous 0.6%.
- Modest bounce in Business Confidence fell short of supporting the AUD.
- AUD/USD set to continue falling toward 0.6770, the next relevant support.
The AUD/USD pair has extended its weekly decline to 0.6831, ending the day depressed around 0.6840. The Aussie struggled to post gains, despite encouraging data released at the beginning of the day, as the NAB’s Business Confidence Index bounced in October to 2. The NAB’s Business Conditions Index came in at 3, improving from the previous 2. The positive tone in equities also fell short of supporting the AUD, although Wall Street’s retracement ahead of the close weighed on the pair.
This Wednesday, the country will release the Q3 Wage Price index, seen steady at 2.3% YoY and up by 0.5% when compared to the previous quarter. Westpac will release November Consumer Confidence, seen up by 2.0% vs the previous -5.5%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD is at risk of extending its decline according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA extends its decline below the 100 SMA, both above the current level, while the 200 SMA lacks directional strength at around 0.6810. The Momentum indicator has turned flat within negative levels after a modest recovery from weekly lows, while the RSI indicator gains bearish traction near oversold readings.
Support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730
Resistance levels: 0.6860 0.6895 0.6930
