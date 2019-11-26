AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6787

RBA’s Governor Lowe said that QE is not in the central bank’s agenda.

AUD/USD still at risk of losing the 0.6770 support and testing the 0.6700 figure.

The Australian dollar has managed to recover some ground against its American rival, bouncing from a daily low of 0.6768 to flirt with the 0.6800 area. The advance was triggered by comments from RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe, who said that QE is not in the central bank’s agenda, adding that the toll could help, but that he doesn’t expect to get there. Finally, he stated that QE would only be considered should the cash rate reach 0.25%. The bounce was supported by softer-than-expected US data, which kept the greenback at check throughout the last trading session of the day. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will release Q3 Construction Word Done, seen down by 1.0% after falling by 3.8% in the previous quarter.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair retains its bearish stance in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it remains capped by sellers aligned around a bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its bearish slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, lack directional strength, stuck to their mid-lines. A clear break below 0.6770 should push the pair lower toward the 0.6700 figure.

Support levels: 0.6770 0.6730 0.6700

Resistance levels: 0.6800 0.6835 0.6860