AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7622
- Record highs in Wall Street fell short of boosting AUD/USD.
- Australian macroeconomic figures continue to signal economic expansion.
- AUD/USD is neutral-to-bearish, a break below April lows should signal a steeper decline.
The AUD/USD pair closed with modest gains around 0.7620, unable to attract investors for a second consecutive week. The pair has been hovering within an 80 pips range for six days in a row, bottoming on Friday at 0.7587. Limited demand for the greenback and firmer equities fell short of boosting the pair, somehow anticipating further declines ahead. Weakening metal prices, with gold retreating from weekly highs, added pressure on the Aussie.
Data wise, the Australian macroeconomic calendar included the March AIG Performance of Services Index, which printed at 58.7, better than the previous 55.8. The country won’t release macroeconomic figures this Monday, while China will unveil money-related data, also expected to have a limited impact on currencies.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is at risk of falling further. In the daily chart, the 20 and 100 DMA converge around 0.7670, providing resistance. The shorter one heads firmly lower, aiming to cross below the longer one. Technical indicators have turned south within negative levels, although lacking enough strength to confirm another leg south. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish as it remains below all of its moving averages. The Momentum indicator hovers around its midline, but the RSI turned lower at around 45. The main support level is 0.7530, the multi-month low posted April 1.
Support levels: 0.7575 0.7530 0.7480
Resistance levels: 0.7640 0.7690 0.7710
