AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6815

Encouraging Australian data failed to lift the Aussie in a risk-averse environment.

Westpac Consumer Confidence seen at -0.7% in December, down fro 4.5% in November.

AUD/USD pressuring the 0.6800 threshold, at risk of falling further.

The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6799, ending the day at around 0.6810. The Aussie came under selling pressure through the first half of the day, following the poor performance of equities amid mounting concerns about developments in the US-China trade relationship. The market ignored encouraging Australian data released at the beginning of the day, as the NAB’s Business Conditions Index stayed unchanged at 4 in November, beating the market expectation of 2, while the NAB’s Business Confidence Index came at 0, as expected. Also, the annual House Price Index came in at -3.7% in the third quarter following the second quarter's reading of -7.4%. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will release the December Westpac Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at -0.7% from 4.5% in November.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has broken below the 38.2% retracement of its November slump, after topping last week around the 61.8% retracement of the same rally, skewing the risk to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is below its 20 and 200 SMA but above a flat 100 SMA, while technical indicators extended their declines within negative levels before turning flat, also reflecting the dominant negative stance.

Support levels: 0.6800 0.6770 0.6730

Resistance levels: 0.6830 0.6865 0.6890