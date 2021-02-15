AUD/USD built on last week’s positive move and shot to fresh one-month tops on Monday.

The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.

Surging US bond yields did little to provide any respite to the USD or hinder the positive move.

The AUD/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and shot to one-month tops during the Asian session. The momentum marked the sixth day of the positive move in the previous session and was supported by a combination of factors, which, to a larger extent, overshadowed the Reserve Bank of Australia’s efforts to keep a lid on the local currency. It is worth recalling that the RBA – at its February 2 meeting – decided to purchase an additional $100 billion of bonds issued when the current bond purchase program is completed in mid-April.

The progress in coronavirus vaccinations and hopes for a massive US fiscal spending plan continued fueling hopes for a strong global economic recovery. This, in turn, remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets, which dented the US dollar's safe-haven status and benefitted the perceived riskier aussie. Apart from this, the steady advance in commodity prices further underpinned the commodity-sensitive Australian dollar.

Meanwhile, the US bond market continued reacting strongly to the prospects for the passage of the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond climbed back above the 1.20% for the first time since February 2020, albeit did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls or hinder the pair's positive move. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Monday, the pair remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the positive move adds credence to last week's bullish breakout through a one-month-old descending trend-line resistance. With technical indicators still far from being in the overbought territory, the pair seems all set to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.7800 mark. The next relevant target on the upside is pegged near multi-year tops, around the 0.7820 region touched on January 6. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move and assist bullish traders to aim back to reclaim the 0.7900 mark for the first time since March 2018.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 0.7720 region. This is closely followed by the descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, around the 0.7700 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the fall further towards the 0.7660 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops to retest the 0.7600 round-figure mark.