AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7590

Australia won’t release macroeconomic data in the next few days.

AUD/USD retains its bullish potential, trading just below the 0.7600 figure.

The AUD/USD pair trades a handful of pips below the 0.7600 threshold, underpinned by the market’s positive mood. Limited volumes and a shrinking trade surplus maintained the pair below the year’s high at 0.7639. A prolonged holiday in Australia last week will be followed by an empty macroeconomic calendar in the country throughout the last trading days of the year.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair retains its bullish stance in the daily chart, developing above a bullish 20 SMA, which provides dynamic support around 0.7495. Technical indicators have resumed their advances within positive levels after correcting extreme overbought conditions. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators lost their bullish momentum but hold well above their midlines.

Support levels: 07540 0.7495 0.7450

Resistance levels: 0.7600 0.7640 0.7680