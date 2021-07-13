The AUD/USD pair is poised to extend its decline in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is currently developing below all of its moving averages, as technical indicators head south within negative levels. The pair posted a yearly low at 0.7409 last week, with a break below the level favoring a continued decline towards the 0.7250/60 price zone.

Additional pressure came from Australian data, as June NAB’s Business Confidence unexpectedly fell to 11 from 20 previously, while NAB’s Business Conditions contracted to 24 in the same month. HIA New Home Sales were up 14.8% MoM in June. On Wednesday, the country will publish July Westpac Consumer Confidence, previously at -5.2%.

The AUD/USD pair peaked for the day at 0.7502, retreating afterwards to end the day in the 0.7440 price zone. The decline was the result of renewed dollar’s strength after higher than anticipated US inflation, which revived concerns about a tighter monetary policy in the US. Wall Street traded heavily, while Treasury yields edged firmly higher.

