The AUD/USD pair bottomed at a daily ascendant trend line coming from this year low at 0.7290, currently 0.7340. In the daily chart, the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA gaining bearish traction around 0.7385. The Momentum indicator turned flat around its 100 line while the RSI indicator turned south and stands at around 41, suggesting additional declines ahead. The 4-hour chart indicates that the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair develops below bearish moving averages as technical indicators consolidate well into negative ground.

The Reserve Bank of Australia published the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which repeated that the board remains committed to maintaining financial support and that a rate hike would not be likely until 2024. The focus in the Asian session will be on China, as the country will publish July inflation figures. On Saturday, the country published its July Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of $56.58 billion, slightly better than anticipated.

The AUD/USD pair declined on Friday to close a second consecutive week little changed at 0.7355. The pair gave up to the renewed dollar’s demand, and despite the good performance of global equities, usually a positive factor for AUD/USD. On the other hand, gold prices collapsed, with the bright metal losing roughly $35 per ounce, to settle at $1,763.50 a troy ounce.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.