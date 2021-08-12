AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7334
- The poor performance of global indexes undermined aussie’s demand.
- Australian August Consumer Inflation Expectations printed at 3.3%, missing expectations.
- AUD/USD has resumed its decline, could reach fresh 2021 lows.
The AUD/USD pair trimmed Wednesday’s gains and settled in the 0.7330 price zone, not far from the year low set at 0.7288. Demand for the Australian currency was undermined by the poor performance of global equities, with the dismal mood exacerbated during US trading hours amid renewed speculation of heating inflation.
Another negative hint came from local data. Australia published August Consumer Inflation Expectations at the beginning of the day, which resulted at 3.3%, below the previous 3.7% and the expected 3.8%. The country won’t publish macroeconomic figures on Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has room to extend its decline in the near-term and reach fresh 2021 lows. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is once again below all of its moving averages, with the 200 SMA maintaining its bearish slope. In the meantime, technical indicators have crossed into negative territory with uneven strength, still signaling a bearish extension ahead.
Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7250
Resistance levels: 0.7380 0.7420 0.7460
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats with a batch of encouraging US data
EUR/USD trades lower in range, below the 1.1750 level. Markets are on hold, although the greenback is getting some attention from encouraging US data. PPI rose to 7.8% YoY in July, unemployment claims contracted to 375K as expected.
GBP/USD under pressure after mixed UK data, upbeat US figures
GBP/USD trades at the lower end of its weekly range, undermined by mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. Better-than-anticipated US data lifts the greenback as inflation-related figures remain in the spotlight.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday lows, turns lower below $1,750 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains on Thursday, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1,785 region. The XAU/USD extended its descent through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,744 area in the last hour.
Bitcoin falters as correction might be on horizon
Bitcoin price suggests more gains are incoming as it holds above a supply zone’s upper limit at $45,321. Ethereum price is trying to breach through a resistance area ranging from $3,240 to $3,533.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Inline CPI grinds us higher but PPI gets to do it all again
Wednesday's CPI data was sufficiently in line to allow the market to continue its frustrating grind higher. I say frustrating but only if you are short or bearish, but that appears to be the majority now.