- AUD/USD rebounded markedly on Dollar weakness.
- The Federal Reserve kept its rates unchanged, as anticipated.
- The Australian jobs report takes centre stage.
The renewed and quite strong selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD) sponsored a sharp U-turn in AUD/USD on Wednesday, causing it to regain the area above the critical 200-day SMA (0.6556).
Meanwhile, the US Dollar's increased weakness was particularly magnified after Chief Powell delivered a dovish tone at its press conference, all after the Federal Reserve matched consensus and left its interest rates intact at its event on Wednesday.
While Wednesday’s gains in the pair were exclusively Fed-driven, another decline in copper prices and a marginal bounce in iron ore seem to have somewhat limited the Aussie dollar’s upside potential.
On another front, the economic conditions in China are expected to have prolonged implications for the AUD. Although potential stimulus measures may offer temporary relief, sustained improvements in economic indicators are essential for bolstering the Australian currency and potentially initiating a notable uptrend in AUD/USD.
In the meantime, AUD/USD managed to leave behind several sessions of losses, which were exacerbated after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised the market with a dovish stance at its recent event. Despite keeping interest rates unchanged at 4.35%, the bank unexpectedly removed its bias towards tightening. It shifted its policy guidance from indicating the possibility of another rate hike to stating that the board is keeping all options open. Consequently, the RBA statement took on a more cautious tone, highlighting that wage growth appears to have peaked and that household consumption remains subdued due to elevated inflation and increasing interest rates.
It's worth noting that the RBA remains one of the last G10 central banks to contemplate interest rate adjustments.
Given the differing timelines for monetary policy changes between the RBA and the Fed, the Australian dollar may gain momentum later in the year, potentially leading to further gains in AUD/USD. If the pair surpasses the peak of 0.6871 from December 2023, it could target the significant level of 0.7000 in the near future.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Further upside in AUD/USD could see a break above the March peak of 0.6667 (March 8) ahead of the December 2023 high of 0.6871 (December 28), followed by monthly tops of 0.6894 (July 14) and 0.6899 (June 16), all before the key 0.7000 mark.
If sellers press harder, the pair might touch the weekly low of 0.6503 (March 19). Once this region is cleared, the spot price is likely to fall to the March low of 0.6477 (March 5), followed by the 2024 low of 0.6442 (February 13). Breaking below this level might lead to a visit to the 2023 bottom of 0.6270 (October 26), followed by the round level of 0.6200 and the 2022 low of 0.6169 (October 13).
On the four-hour chart, some improvement in the pair’s sentiment just emerged. Against that, further losses may cause the pair to revisit 0.6503, then 06477, and finally 0.6442. On the other hand, the initial resistance is at the 55-SMA of 0.6585, seconded by 0.6638 and 0.6667. Furthermore, the MACD remained in the negative zone, while the RSI rebounded to about 58.
