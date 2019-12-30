AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7000
- Most Asian markets will be closed amid the Year-end holiday.
- China will publish the official Manufacturing PMI, foresee at 50.1 in December.
- AUD/USD pressuring the 0.7000 threshold, up for an eighth consecutive day.
The AUD/USD pair reached the 0.7000 level for the first time since late July, advancing for the eighth consecutive day. The Aussie continues advancing on the back of the market’s optimism about the US-China trade deal while the dollar remains out of the market’s favor. This Monday, the pair found support on headlines suggesting that phase one of the trade deal will be signed next Saturday when a Chinese delegation will arrive Washington.
Australian markets will be closed on holidays, but China will release the official December Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 50.1 against the previous 50.2 and the Non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month, expected at 53.6 from 54.4 in November. The reports could trigger sharp movements, mainly due to limited volumes in holiday trading.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its bullish potential according to the 4-hour chart, where technical indicators consolidate in extreme overbought levels, falling short of indicating upward exhaustion. The 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope, providing support at around 0.6960, while the larger moving averages advance below it. July’s high at 0.7081 comes as the next relevant bullish target, with gains beyond it probably resulting in a steeper and continued advance.
Support levels: 0.6960 0.6915 0.6880
Resistance levels: 0.7035 0.7080 0.7110
