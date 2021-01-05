AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7771
- Crude oil and gold surged, backing commodity-linked currencies.
- Australia will publish the December Commonwealth Bank Services PMI.
- AUD/USD keeps pressuring its highs, has room to break beyond April 2018 high.
The AUD/USD pair reached a fresh multi-year high of 0.7772 this Tuesday, ending the day a few pips below it. The Aussie surged during the American afternoon, as a mild improvement in the market’s sentiment resulted in another greenback’s sell-off. Commodity-linked currencies were among the best performers, finding support in oil prices, as WTI surged to $50.00 a barrel after the OPEC+ reached a deal on production cuts. Meanwhile, gold surged to $1,950.00 a troy ounce, its highest in two months.
Australia will publish this Wednesday the December Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, foreseen unchanged at 57.4, and the Composite PMI for the same month, previously at 57. Later into the session, China will release the Caixin Services PMI, expected at 51 from 57.5 previously.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair keeps pressuring the daily high, and could extend its rally once above 0.7812, April 2018 monthly high. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair met buyers around a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have lost their bullish momentum, but hold well above their midlines. Beyond the 0.7810 price zone, the pair has quite a clear path towards the 0.7900 level.
Support levels: 0.7740 0.7700 0.7660
Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7815 0.7850
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears 0.7812, April 2018 monthly high
The Australian dollar is among the best performers as sentiment improves, backed by gold and oil running to fresh multi-month highs.
XAU/USD rebounds back to the $1950 area as dollar tumbles
Gold rebounded from the $1940 zone to the $1950 area. The yellow metal climbed to $1951 and as of writing, it is hovering slightly below $1950, supported by broad-based dollar weakness.
Bitcoin price set to rise by more than 700%, suggests crucial on-chain metric
Bitcoin has seen a decrease in its upward momentum, especially since its recent crash that caused liquidations worth more than $2.3 billion. While the crash might be bearish in the short term, it will not hinder BTC’s performance in the long run.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).