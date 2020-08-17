AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7208
- The Aussie found support in the renewed demand for the bright metal, which reached 1,990.
- Focus shifts to the Minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting.
- AUD/USD is technically bullish, although the momentum is limited.
The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7227 its highest in over a week, ending the day a handful of pips above the 0.7200 level. The Aussie woke up during US trading hours, getting a boost from resurgent gold prices as the bright metal surged to an intraday high of $1,990.73 a troy ounce. The broad dollar’s weakness added to the pair’s rally. Market players have put US-China tensions aside for now, although any negative headline on the issue could see the pair returning to the lower end of the 0.71 level.
Australia didn’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week. This Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest monetary meeting. Last month, the document showed that policymakers closed the doors to further easing. This month, the central bank kept rates at 0.25% and announced a fresh round of bond-buying. The country’s economic outlook has worsened after the latest Victoria lockdown, as it stands for 25% of the national economy.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds near the mentioned daily high as the US session comes to an end, technically bullish in the short-term, although with limited upside momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA moving above the 100 SMA. Technical indicators, however, have lost directional strength, now consolidating within positive levels.
Support levels: 0.7190 0.7150 0.7110
Resistance levels: 0.7245 0.7280 0.7325
