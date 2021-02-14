AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7756

Substantial Wall Street’s gains underpinned AUD/USD on Friday.

Dismal US employment data and US Fed’s officials weighed on the greenback.

AUD/USD has recovered the 0.7700 mark, could accelerate higher once above 0.7770.

The AUD/USD pair posted a second consecutive weekly advance, closing on Friday in the 0.7750 price zone. The pair traded in the red throughout the Asian and European sessions but soared as the day came to an end on the back of soaring US equities and rising Treasury yields weighing on the greenback. The American currency was also affected by tepid employment-related data, and comments from Federal Reserve authorities, who claimed there’s a long way ahead of full employment.

The Australian macroeconomic calendar has been light last week and will remain so in the upcoming days, as it won’t publish relevant data until next Wednesday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has recovered the 0.7700 level, which puts its closer to a bullish extension. In the daily chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish, as it is developing above all of its moving averages, although the 20 SMA lacks directional strength. Technical indicators are directionless above their midlines, missing bullish momentum. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair has managed to settle above all of its moving averages, but the Momentum turned lower, currently in neutral territory, while the RSI is stable around 60. Further gains could be expected on a break above 0.7770, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 0.7710 0.7675 0.7640

Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850