The AUD/USD pair is at risk of falling further in the near term, although the bearish momentum is limited. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has broken below all of its moving averages, which present mildly bearish slopes. Technical indicators hold within negative levels but have pared their declines. The bearish case will gain strength if the pair slides below 0.7288, the year low and the immediate support level.

Meanwhile, gold remained on the positive side. The bright metal extended its gains to $1,789.19 a troy ounce, ending the day nearby. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. The document will hardly impact financial markets, as Governor Philip Lowe has already explained their latest monetary policy decision.

The AUD/USD pair trimmed Friday’s gains and finished Monday trading in the 0.7330 price zone after falling to 0.7318. The pair gapped lower at the weekly opening, as weaker than expected Chinese data weighed on investors’ mood. China published July Retail Sales, which were up 8.5% YoY, and Industrial Production for the same period, which increased 6.4%, both missing the market’s expectations.

