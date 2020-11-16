AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7313
- Moderna reported progress in its covid vaccine, stocks surged, providing support to the AUD.
- RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe dismissed chances of negative rates in Australia.
- AUD/USD is nearing the monthly high and poised to rally towards 0.7400.
The AUD/USD pair surged towards the upper end of its previous weekly gain, ending Monday with modest gains above the 0.7200 level. The Australian dollar surged alongside equities, which in turn were supported by renewed hopes about a coronavirus vaccine. Following the Pfizer announcement last week, it was the turn of Moderna to report progress on its covid-prevention treatment.
RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe hit the wires at the beginning of the day, and his words provide support to the local currency, as he repeated that negative rates in Australia are still extraordinarily unlikely, adding that economic growth is linked to keeping the pandemic under control. The central bank will release the Minutes of its latest meeting this Tuesday, although no surprises are expected from the document, after Lowe’s comments.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair holds on to gains, trading near the monthly high at 0.7339. The 4-hour chart shows that it advanced above a still flat 20 SMA, while the larger ones advance modestly below the shorter one. In the meantime, technical indicators hold near their daily highs within positive levels, although they have lost directional strength. The pair could grab bullish momentum once beyond 0.7345, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 0.7290 0.7250 0.7210
Resistance levels: 0.7345 0.7380 0.7420
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
