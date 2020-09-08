AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7211

Aussie approached daily lows against the greenback weighed by Wall Street’s slump.

NAB’s Business Confidence improved in August to -8 from -14 in the previous month.

AUD/USD accelerates its slump at the end of the day, poised to keep on falling.

The AUD/USD pair ended the day in the red in the 0.7210 price zone, weighed at the end of the day by persistent dollar’s demand alongside the poor performance of European and American equities. Australia published at the beginning of the day NAB’s Business Confidence, which improved in August to -8 from -14, although the NAB’s Business Conditions deteriorated to -6 from 0.

During the upcoming Asian session, the country will publish September Westpac Consumer Confidence, previously at -9.5%, and July Home Loans, seen up 3.1% after advancing 7.1% in the previous month.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has met sellers on an early spike to 0.7280, quickly retreating from the level, a sign that bulls are giving up. The 4.hour chart anticipates further declines ahead as it shows that the pair is below its 20 and 100 SMA with the shortest heading firmly lower. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain near daily lows, with the Momentum losing directional strength, but the RSI sill heading lower currently at around 25.

Support levels: 0.7210 0.7170 0.7130

Resistance levels: 0.7240 0.7280 0.7320