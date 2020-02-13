AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6723

Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations resulted in 4.0% in February, below expected.

Coronavirus outbreak retakes control of the financial world, weighs on sentiment.

AUD/USD holding above 0.6700 but at risk of resuming its decline.

The AUD/USD pair has put an end to its latest rally, closing the day in the red but still holding above the 0.6700 level. The Aussie was affected by returning concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, leading to sharp loses in worldwide equities. Also, Australian data missed the market’s expectation as Consumer Inflation Expectations resulted in 4.0% in February, below the previous 4.7%. RBA’s Governor Lowe participated in a panel discussion at the Australia-Canada Economic Leadership Forum, in Melbourne, but failed to trigger some action around the pair, as he repeated well-known messages. There are no macroeconomic releases scheduled in the country this Friday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The 4-hour chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that pair is barely resting above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while a firmly bearish 100 SMA capped the upside for a second consecutive day. Technical indicators continued to ease within positive levels, now holding just above their midlines. Below the 0.6700 figures, the short-bearish stance will become more evident, with the pair then poised to extend its decline toward 0.6630.

Support levels: 0.6700 0.6660 0.6630

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6805 0.6840