AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7432

Australian Retail Sales in October resulted below the preliminary estimate of 1.6%.

Australia will publish the November AIG Performance of Services Index, previously at 51.4.

AUD/USD is still poised to break higher despite the lack of bullish momentum.

The AUD/USD pair topped 0.7449 on Thursday, closing the week a handful of pips below this last. The pair remained mute on Friday, confined to a tight 30 pips’ range. A broadly weak greenback and the positive tone of equities provided support but fell short of boosting the pair. Australian data, on the other hand, limited the advance as October Retail Sales resulted in 1.4%, below the preliminary estimate of 1.6%.

Australia will start the week publishing the November AIG Performance of Services Index, previously at 51.4. RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe is due to deliver a speech, although not directly linked with monetary policy.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair lacks momentum, but given that it trades near this year’s high, the risk remains skewed to the downside. In the daily chart, the pair continues developing above bullish moving averages, indicating no imminent risk of a bearish movement. The Momentum indicator has retreated towards its midline while the RSI consolidates near overbought levels. In the nearer-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is bullish, with the 20 SMA picking up momentum below the current level and above the longer moving averages. Technical indicators diverge on direction but remain well above their midlines.

Support levels: 0.7415 0.7375 0.7330

Resistance levels: 0.7450 0.7490 0.7530