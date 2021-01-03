AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7705

The Australian dollar found support in rallying US indexes.

Australia will publish the December Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI.

AUD/USD is holding above 0.7700 and poised to extend its advance beyond 0.7800.

The Australian dollar was among the best 2020 performers, ending the year against the greenback above the 0.7700 threshold and at levels last seen in April 2018. The pair posted gains for a seventh consecutive week, backed by the persistent American dollar’s weakness. The pair peaked at 0.7741 on Thursday, backed by Wall Street, as US indexes hit record highs ahead of the close.

Australia will start the week released the December Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 56, and the December RBA commodity Index SDR.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that the Momentum indicator eased within positive levels as the RSI indicator consolidates around 73. The 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level and above the larger ones, all of which favor another leg higher. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, bulls retain control as technical indicators barely corrected extreme overbought conditions before paring their declines. In this last time-frame, the pair remains well above bullish moving averages.

Support levels: 0.7640 0.7605 0.7570

Resistance levels: 0.7740 0.7785 0.7820