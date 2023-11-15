Share:

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6508

The US Dollar recovered some ground after Tuesday's slide, which limits the upside potential in AUD/USD.

US data confirms a slowdown in inflation.

Australia will release jobs data on Thursday.

The AUD/USD saw a marginal rise on Wednesday, after making a pullback from 0.6541 (the highest intraday level since mid-August) towards 0.6500. The bias favours the upside, although some consolidation appears likely. Market attention now turns to Australian employment data.

China's improved activity data in October contributed to increased risk appetite and the rally in AUD/USD. Data from Australia showed that the Wage Price Index rose a quarterly record 1.3% during the third quarter, with an upward revision to second-quarter data. While the data may not be a game-changer for the Reserve Bank of Australia, it suggests that inflation may not cool down as expected.

Australia will release employment data on Thursday, which market participants closely watch. Expectations are for a gain of 20,000 jobs, following 6,700 in September. A weak report could make it more challenging for the RBA to consider rate hikes. Additionally, the Melbourne Inflation Expectation Report is due, which in October showed an increase in one-year expected inflation to 4.8% from 4.6%.

Data from the US confirms the downward trend in inflation with the Producer Price Index (PPI) falling 0.5% in October, contrary to expectations of a 0.1% increase. The annual rate also dropped from 2.2% to 1.3%. Retail Sales declined by 0.1% in October, against expectations of a steeper slide of 0.3%. Despite the numbers indicating cooling inflation and weaker consumer spending, the US Dollar strengthened, likely due to a correction following Tuesday's slide and supported by a rebound in US yields. On Thursday, US data includes the weekly Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed reports.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart shows that AUD/USD is holding above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicating strength for the Australian Dollar. However, the pair is still, struggling to consolidate above the crucial resistance area of 0.6520, which would open the doors to further gains.

On the 4-hour chart, there are mixed signs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning south, along with Momentum, suggesting a period of consolidation or even a corrective move. Immediate support is seen at 0.6480. Only a break below 0.6420 would change the short-term outlook to negative. If the Aussie rises above 0.6525, a test of the recent highs becomes likely.

Support levels: 0.6480 0.6425 0.6405

Resistance levels: 0.6530 0.6545 0.6565

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD



