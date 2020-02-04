AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6733

The RBA left its growth forecasts unchanged for this year and the next.

Australian and Chinese Services PMI to be out in the next Asian session.

AUD/USD corrective advance falling short of affecting the dominant bearish trend.

The AUD/USD pair ended the day with modest gains in the 0.6730 price zone, as the RBA brought some relief to the Aussie. The central bank kept rates unchanged at 0.75% as expected, as policymakers maintain an upbeat outlook on the domestic economy. The RBA left its growth forecasts unchanged for this year and the next, at 2.75% and 3.0% respectively. Furthermore, Lowe & Co. has said that “there have been signs that the slowdown in global growth that started in 2018 is coming to an end."

Governor Lowe is scheduled to deliver a speech titled "The Year Ahead" at the National Press Club, in Sydney, during the upcoming Asian session. Also, the country will release the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for January and the Commonwealth Bank Composite PMI for the same month, both seen unchanged from their previous estimates. China will release the Caixin Services PMI for January, foreseen at 52.6 from 52.5 previously.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair’s advance seems corrective so far, as the pair has been under strong selling pressure for five weeks in-a-row. The advance was barely enough for daily indicators lo leave oversold territory. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish potential is limited, as the pair is above its 20 SMA, which lacks directional strength, while technical indicators have lost bullish strength, although near daily highs. The pair would need to surpass 0.6770, a strong static resistance level, to attract more buyers and be able to extend its gains.

Support levels: 0.6700 0.6670 0.6630

Resistance levels: 0.6770 0.6800 0.6840