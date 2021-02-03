AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7621
- Australian data was tepid, missing the market’s expectations.
- AUD/USD bullish potential is still limited, needs to regain 0.7700.
The Australian dollar was able to recover some ground against its American rival, ending the day near a daily high of 0.7627. The market’s optimism was offset by tepid Australian data, as the Commonwealth Bank Services came at 55.6 in January, missing the market’s expectations. The country published December Building Permits, which rose by 10.9% in the month. Australia will publish the December Trade Balance early on Thursday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is still at risk of extending its decline, although the bearish potential receded in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is meeting sellers around a bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its bearish slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators have moved away from intraday lows, but remain within negative levels and without directional strength.
Support levels: 0.7560 0.7520 0.7475
Resistance levels: 0.7645 0.7680 0.7730
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD escapes 1.20 amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD remains on the back foot but off the lows. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI also exceeded estimates with 58.7 points. Fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
Ethereum price breaks $1,600 in unstoppable rally targeting $2,000
Ethereum price has just broken $1,600 across all exchanges. The smart-contracts giant aims for a price target of $2,000 in the long-term as most on-chain metrics are in his favor.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
Silver (XAG/USD) has stalled its overnight recovery mode over the last hours, as the bulls are struggling to find acceptance above the $27 mark.
GameStop (GME) Stock soars from the ashes and tops $100, three reasons for the comeback
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the poster child of the recent market craze, has been staging an impressive recovery with a jump above $100. Shares of the videogame company collapsed from the high of $483 last week – and close of $325 on Friday – to $90 at the end of Tuesday's session.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.