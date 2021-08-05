AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7406
- Rallying stocks provided support to the AUD/USD pair.
- Australian Trade Balance posted a surplus of A$10.49 billion in June.
- AUD/USD could extend its advance, needs to clear the 0.7440 resistance level.
The AUD/USD pair advanced on Thursday, ending the day a few pips above the 0.7400 threshold. A weaker dollar and higher stocks’ prices underpinned the pair, although the advance was moderate, as investors await US employment figures to be out on the last trading day of the week. The US Nonfarm Payroll report is expected to show the country added 870K new jobs in July, a bit too optimistic considering other indicators released throughout the month.
Australia published its June Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of A$10.49 billion better than anticipated. Imports were up 1%, while exports increased by 4%. On Friday, the country will publish the AIG Performance of Services Index for July, previously at 57.8. Also, the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Statement of its monetary policy.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is mildly positive in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it steadily found support in a bullish 20 SMA, which crossed above the 100 SMA. However, technical indicators continue to lack directional momentum, flat just above their midlines. The bullish potential could pick up if the pair accelerates through 0.7440, the immediate resistance level, with scope then to extend its advance toward the 0.7500 price zone.
Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7250
Resistance levels: 0.7440 0.7475 0.7510
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1840 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD eases from daily highs, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims missed with 385K, a speech from the Fed's Waller eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is holding above 1.39 after initially falling in response to the BOE's "Super Thursday" decision. The bank left its policy unchanged and only one member voted for tapering bond buys. A speech from the Fed's Waller and covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cardano expected to blast off with the launch of smart contracts after Alonzo Hardfork
The pessimism surrounding the upcoming smart contracts launch on Cardano is increasing. Odds are 59-41 against, according to recent market positions on the top prediction market Polymarket.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.