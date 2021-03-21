AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7733
- Australian Retail Sales missed expectations in February, according to preliminary estimates.
- The poor tone of global indexes and higher US Treasury yields weighed on the pair.
- AUD/USD has limited bearish potential, corrective decline likely once below 0.7690.
The AUD/USD pair finished the week unchanged in the 0.7730 price zone after falling at the end of the week on the back of renewed dollar’s demand. The aussie was hit by poor local data, as the preliminary estimate of February Retail Sales resulted at -1.1%, missing the expected 0.4%. The poor tone of global equities and US Treasury yields holding near one-year highs maintained the pair under pressure. Australia won’t publish macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bearish stance. The pair is developing below a mildly bearish 20 SMA but above bullish longer ones. The Momentum indicator has turned sharply lower but holds within neutral readings, while the RSI indicator heads marginally lower at around 48. In the near-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is quite alike, as the pair settled below all of its moving averages, confined to a tight 10 pips range, while technical indicators turned marginally lower, the Momentum around its midline and the RSI at 45. Chances of a steeper decline will increase on a break below 0.7690, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650
Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7855 0.7900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
