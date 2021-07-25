The AUD/USD pair is bearish according to the daily chart. The 20 SMA heads south at around 0.7440 while below the longer ones, as technical indicators turned lower within negative levels and near oversold readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is pressuring a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages head firmly lower above the current level. Technical indicators retreat, with the Momentum nearing its 100 level and the RSI already within negative levels.

Australia published the Commonwealth Bank PMIs, which provided further signs of economic slowdown in the country. The July services index came in at 44.2 from 56.8 in the previous month, while the manufacturing index printed at 56.8 from 58.6 in June, both according to preliminary estimates. The country won’t publish macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.

The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a fourth consecutive week, closing in the 0.7360 price zone. The Australian dollar fell to a fresh 2021 low of 0.7288 against the greenback and remained subdued despite substantial gains in stocks´ markets. The aussie was out of investors’ radar as the latest macroeconomic data coming from the country was tepid, reflecting the regional lockdowns meant to contain the spread of the pandemic.

