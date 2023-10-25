Share:

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6308

The momentum that the Aussie received from Australian inflation data did not last.

A stronger US Dollar and a gloomy economic outlook weighed on AUD/USD.

The focus turns to RBA Bullock and US economic data, which includes Q3 GDP, consumer inflation, Jobless Claims, and Durable Goods Orders.

The AUD/USD reversed sharply from weekly highs, falling a hundred pips and moving closer to the crucial support area near October lows. The Australian Dollar initially rose following Australian financial data, but later turned downwards due to a stronger US Dollar and worsening market sentiment. The focus now shifts to Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock and upcoming US data.

The Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 5.6% YoY in September, up from 5.2% in August, surpassing the market consensus of 5.4%. This marked the second consecutive acceleration. Expectations of tighter monetary policy increased significantly after the data, with many analysts now predicting a rate hike at the November 7th meeting from 4.10% to 4.35%. On Friday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) is scheduled to be released. Additionally, on Thursday, RBA Governor Bullock will appear before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee, and his remarks will carry significant weight following the high CPI reading.

The Australian Dollar initially rose after the data, but subsequently erased all gains, even against the New Zealand Dollar. AUD/NZD tested the September highs but reversed, indicating that the strength was short-lived. AUD/USD also experienced a reversal, influenced by a rally of the US Dollar.

The Greenback rose on Wednesday ahead of a crucial Thursday, which includes the release of the first estimate of US Q3 Gross Domestic Product, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, Jobless Claims, and Durable Goods Orders.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD dropped sharply, erasing two days of gains and falling below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The pair is once again approaching the crucial support area of 0.6280, October lows. A breakdown below this level could trigger downside acceleration, targeting 0.6250 and then the 2022 low at 0.6170. The pair experienced a change in direction around the 55-day SMA near 0.6400, a daily close above that level would strengthen the outlook for the Aussie.

On the 4-hour chart, technical indicators favor the downside ahead of the Asian session. A test of 0.6300 appears likely, and a break lower could expose the 0.6280 area. On the upside, bulls must reclaim 0.6340 (20-SMA) to alleviate bearish pressure.

Support levels: 0.6305 0.6280 0.6255

Resistance levels: 0.6340 0.6365 0.6395

