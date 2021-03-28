AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7651
- The upbeat tone of US equities provided support to AUD/USD.
- The Australian economic calendar has nothing to offer in the next couple of days.
- AUD/USD is mildly bullish in the near-term but needs to extend its advance above 0.7710.
The AUD/USD pair advanced on Friday, recovering further from a weekly low of 0.7562, settling around 0.7650. The pair advanced throughout the American session, boosted by rising equities, which weighed on the demand for the safe-haven greenback. The pair got little clues from gold prices as the bright metal extended its consolidative phase at the end of the week to finish it around $1,730 a troy ounce.
Meanwhile, the Australian economic calendar has nothing to offer in the next couple of days, which means the pair will continue to trade on sentiment.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD is still at risk of falling. The daily chart shows that the pair has settled above its 100 SMA but remains close to it, while below the 20 SMA. Technical indicators advance within negative levels, with the Momentum approaching its midline, all of which indicate a limited bullish potential. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bullish, as it advanced above its 20 SMA but remains below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator is flat, just above its 100 level, while the RSI avances currently at around 51. Still, the pair would need to recover above 0.7710 to have chances of recovering further.
Support levels: 0.7610 0.7555 0.7510
Resistance levels: 0.7675 0.7710 0.7745
